posted by Tuhin Mitra, last updated on March 21st, 2017 at 4:38 pm

Previously on the show, we were treated to a colourful episode as the Bedis celebrated Holi. Manpreet tried to convince Rishi to play holi with the rest of the family but Rishi refused and said he will not do whatever Tanuja asked him to do. Manpreet told Tanuja to convince Rishi to play Holi with the Bedi family. Tanuja knew it would not be an easy task and she would have to manipulate him into playing holi with them.

Tanuja went to Rishi and told him that a guest at their holi party misbehaved and tried to flirt with her. Tanuja then added that the guy also sang a vulgar song for her. Rishi got infuriated and asked her to take him to the person. All the Bedi family members were seen dancing together and Rishi finally joined them.

Tanuja tried to put colour on Rishi but he tried his best to avoid playing holi with her. He even went to Netra and put colour on her face to spite Tanuja. Rano and Netra planned to get Tanuja to sign the property papers under the effect of Bhaang. Rano told Netra to give her the bhaang to avoid suspicion. Rishi eventually gave in and played holi with Tanuja. Both of them shared a romantic moment and Rishi made her fall in love with him all over again.

