posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on August 18th, 2016 at 6:08 pm
Sidhant Gupta, a charming JDJ9 contestant will show through his brilliant performance that where there is a will there is win.
Sidhant, who was preparing for the coming episode along with choreo-partner Pranalini, was in for a rude shock when his partner suffered an injury. He was joined by a new Choreo-partner for the week- Sneha.
With a prep period of only two days, the time required for them to build the understanding and chemistry as a pair was very less. However this did not dull their shine. He worked doubly hard towards his act and made sure he gave it all his blood and sweat. They put in a weeks’ effort in those two days. With this, Sidhant not only proved his ability to dance but to dance like a winner.
Do not miss out on his act that won a lot of praise from the judges. Tune into JDJ9 on Saturday at 10PM.
Recommended
Post Your Comments