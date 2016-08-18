Beating all odds - JDJ9 contestant Sidhant Gupta

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on August 18th, 2016 at 6:08 pm

Sidhant Gupta, a charming JDJ9 contestant will show through his brilliant performance that where there is a will there is win.

Sidhant, who was preparing for the coming episode along with choreo-partner Pranalini, was in for a rude shock when his partner suffered an injury. He was joined by a new Choreo-partner for the week- Sneha.

IMG_0740
IMG_0752

With a prep period of only two days, the time required for them to build the understanding and chemistry as a pair was very less. However this did not dull their shine. He worked doubly hard towards his act and made sure he gave it all his blood and sweat. They put in a weeks’ effort in those two days. With this, Sidhant not only proved his ability to dance but to dance like a winner.

IMG_0742
 
IMG_0745

Do not miss out on his act that won a lot of praise from the judges. Tune into JDJ9  on Saturday at 10PM.


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with