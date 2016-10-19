posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on October 19th, 2016 at 1:01 pm

Indiawale have been taking advantage of being ‘Maaliks’ and using every trick in the book to make the lives of Celebrities hell!

On Day 3, Swami ji starts ringing the ‘Hukum ki Ghanti’ in the middle of the night while all are sleeping! He asks for food because he needs to take medicine! Monalisa retaliates saying, ‘Yeh kaunsa time hai abhi banane ka?’

Bass! Aur phir mahayudh chhid jata hai! Manveer jumps into the argument and says, ‘Ghanti bajake bulaya toh aap sawaal nahi pooch sakte hai.’ Priyanka tries to act the mediator and offers to make food! Since Maaliks cannot do chores, is this just another way of adding fuel to the fire?

As the Sevaks have no choice but to fulfill the demands of Maaliks, they go to make food for Swami ji but Indiawale continue to argue with them. How long will the Celebs be able to take this? Will they snap under pressure or give it back to the Indiawale with patience?

