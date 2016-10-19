BB10: The fight between Indiawale and Celebrities worsens on Day 3!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on October 19th, 2016 at 1:01 pm

Indiawale have been taking advantage of being ‘Maaliks’ and using every trick in the book to make the lives of Celebrities hell!

On Day 3, Swami ji starts ringing the ‘Hukum ki Ghanti’ in the middle of the night while all are sleeping! He asks for food because he needs to take medicine! Monalisa retaliates saying, ‘Yeh kaunsa time hai abhi banane ka?’

 

PIC 06

 

 

PIC 03

 

 

Bass! Aur phir mahayudh chhid jata hai! Manveer jumps into the argument and says, ‘Ghanti bajake bulaya toh aap sawaal nahi pooch sakte hai.’ Priyanka tries to act the mediator and offers to make food! Since Maaliks cannot do chores, is this just another way of adding fuel to the fire?

 

PIC 09

 

As the Sevaks have no choice but to fulfill the demands of Maaliks, they go to make food for Swami ji but Indiawale continue to argue with them. How long will the Celebs be able to take this? Will they snap under pressure or give it back to the Indiawale with patience?

Tune in to Bigg Boss 10 to know what happened! Click here to watch the video!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with