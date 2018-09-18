BB Press Conference - Day 2!

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on September 18th, 2018 at 6:35 pm

Brace yourselves as Shilpa Shinde and Karan Patel, the sanchalaks take charge of the BB Press conference tonight. Continuing from yesterday, today too, we see a clash of opinions between the jodidars and the single contestants. From the dabang pathan sisters Somi and Saba Khan and Dipika, to Sree Santh with Shivashish and Sourabh, tonight’s episode is something you cannot afford to miss.

 

Screen Shot 2018-09-18 at 8.00.33 am

 

 

Screen Shot 2018-09-18 at 8.03.57 am

 

 

Psst, you might also want to see a small argument between Dipika, Somi, and Saba. Are Somi and Saba trying to boss around? Is this a strategy? Does this lead to the housemates turning against the Khan sister? What happens next? Find out more tonight on Appy Fizz presents Bigg Boss powered by Oppo F9 Pro at 9 pm only on Colors.

 

 

