BB farm to have a donkey in tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 11.

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on October 4th, 2017 at 12:35 pm

A week doesn’t go by without a task in the Bigg Boss house, and in the season’s very first week every one must be excited to know more about the luxury budget task.

 

Well, interestingly tonight’s task in the Bigg Boss house would include a donkey also some fishes! Looks like the Bigg Boss house will be turned into Bigg Boss farm and the housemates would be delegated with their jobs.

 

v2

 

 

Housemates Akash, Benafsha and Bandgi will be seen taking care of the donkey ensuring its food and cleanliness.  But we are yet to know what the whole task is all about.

 

Adding to that, Zubair and Sshivani will become part of an interesting task that has a lot to do with fishes!

 

 

v3

 

 

There will be several hilarious moments in the episode tonight. Akash will also be seen making the housemates groove on his impromptu raps. Vikas Gupta annoyed once again and why is that?

 

Keep watching the show for more spice!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with