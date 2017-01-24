posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 24th, 2017 at 12:28 pm

As Bani Judge will read out the task letter in tonight’s episode, the new challenge for the gharwaalez will be soon known. Giving you a little hint, the task will be called ‘BB Dhaaba’. The housemates will be divided into two teams – Team Bani, having Bani Judge and Manu Punjabi , and Team Lopamudra, with Rohan Mehra and Lopamudra as the participants.

Manveer Gurjar will be the strict owner of the Dhaaba. The two teams will get some ingredients and in the given timeline each will be required to prepare the dishes. The two teams have to ensure that their dishes are better than their counter parts.

Each team will have to prove that its better than the other.

Looks like something really yummy is coming up tonight on Bigg Boss 10.

Who will win? Can you guess?

Tune in at 10:30 PM!