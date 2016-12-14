posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on December 14th, 2016 at 1:56 pm

Tonight, Bigg Boss asks the housemates if they would like to lift the ban on Rohan becoming a captain.

Manu wants to allow Rohan to contest to be a captain henceforth and says there’s no loss in it however Priyanka thinks otherwise and holds that there’s no benefit either. Second question that Bigg Boss poses to the housemates is between Rahul and Swami Om and Bani and Gaurav which pair should be made to stay bonded together.

What do you think our ‘Secret Room Duo’ decides?

Priyanka and Manu are back in the BB House

Eventually, when both Priyanka and Manu come back into the house, Priyanka lashes out at Swami Om for his behavior in her absence. On the other hand, Manu seems to be slightly cold toward Monalisa.

Stay tuned to Bigg Boss 10 to know how the equations change in the house after Manu and Priyanka’s visit to the Secret Room.