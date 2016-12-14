BB Democracy Task continues to heat up the atmosphere on Bigg Boss 10!

Tonight, Bigg Boss asks the housemates if they would like to lift the ban on Rohan becoming a captain.

 

PIC 07

 

Manu wants to allow Rohan to contest to be a captain henceforth and says there’s no loss in it however Priyanka thinks otherwise and holds that there’s no benefit either. Second question that Bigg Boss poses to the housemates is between Rahul and Swami Om and Bani and Gaurav which pair should be made to stay bonded together.

 

PIC 09

 

PIC 11

 

What do you think our ‘Secret Room Duo’ decides?

 

Priyanka and Manu are back in the BB House

 

 

PIC 40

 

Eventually, when both Priyanka and Manu come back into the house, Priyanka lashes out at Swami Om for his behavior in her absence. On the other hand, Manu seems to be slightly cold toward Monalisa.

 

PIC 52

 

Stay tuned to Bigg Boss 10 to know how the equations change in the house after Manu and Priyanka’s visit to the Secret Room. 


﻿

