Based on real life events, here's a look at five interesting facts about Airlift

posted by Admin, last updated on May 26th, 2016 at 11:08 am

The biggest evacuation of all time, the story of Airlift is based on true events that unfolded more than 25 years ago in a country far way from here and speaks about the human capacity of endurance and will power during trying times. Here are five facts from the movie Airlift that you must know before the World Television Premiere on 29th May.

airlift-akshay-nimrat759

True story: The movie Airlift is a true story based around the Iraq-Kuwait war in which thousands of innocent Indians were stuck in Kuwait after Saddam’s invasion of Kuwait.

Airlift-poster-2

Largest evacuation: This evacuation is the largest of its kind done by any Air Force. The mission rescued 1, 70,000 people in 59 days and has found its way to the Guinness Book of World Records.

447966-airlift-newest

Date of evacuation: The 1990 airlift of Indians from Kuwait was carried out from 14 August to 11 October 1990.

Airlift-BH5

Number of flights: 488 flights for flown over a duration of 59 days to rescue 1, 70,000 Indians from Kuwait.

airlift-L

Flight carrier: The evacuation was done by the civilian air carrier Air India.

Don't forget to catch the movie this Sunday at 1PM & 4PM. 


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with