The biggest evacuation of all time, the story of Airlift is based on true events that unfolded more than 25 years ago in a country far way from here and speaks about the human capacity of endurance and will power during trying times. Here are five facts from the movie Airlift that you must know before the World Television Premiere on 29th May.

True story: The movie Airlift is a true story based around the Iraq-Kuwait war in which thousands of innocent Indians were stuck in Kuwait after Saddam’s invasion of Kuwait.

Largest evacuation: This evacuation is the largest of its kind done by any Air Force. The mission rescued 1, 70,000 people in 59 days and has found its way to the Guinness Book of World Records.

Date of evacuation: The 1990 airlift of Indians from Kuwait was carried out from 14 August to 11 October 1990.

Number of flights: 488 flights for flown over a duration of 59 days to rescue 1, 70,000 Indians from Kuwait.

Flight carrier: The evacuation was done by the civilian air carrier Air India.

