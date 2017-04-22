posted by Shambhavi, last updated on April 22nd, 2017 at 9:19 pm

An interesting moment shown before the actual performance on stage wherein Master Saleem praises Bannet, and the duo rehearse together.

The performance starts, the song chosen is - Dil Da Mamla Hai Dilbar. Experts and the audience go crazy listening to Master Saleem and Bannet singing together on stage. Votes starts pouring in. Excitement everywhere as the performance is simply fantastic.

A fabulous performance received the score of 89%. Bannet appreciated for his performance.

Diljit Dosanjh feels overwhelmed coming on stage and praising Master Saleem. Master Saleem says add Guruji before the name of Shankar Mahadevan.

Its a heart warming moment on stage.