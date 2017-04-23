Bannet Dosanjh becomes the first ever 'Rising Star'

posted by Tuhin Mitra, last updated on April 23rd, 2017

Bannet Dosanjh had to cross the 76% mark to win the face-off round and that is exactly what he did! He came on stage and poured out all his emotions as he beautifully sang ‘Main Jahaan Rahoon’. He received 77% of votes and raised the wall of glory, just crossing the target Maithili had set for him.

WhatsApp Image 2017-04-23 at 21.58.48

Praises abound for him as the experts and our celebrity guest, Anil Kapoor joined him on stage to hand him the winner’s trophy. Bannet Dosanjh was extremely elated as he thanked everyone for making him the first ever ‘Rising Star’ and supporting him throughout the run of the competition. 


