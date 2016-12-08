Bani walks out of the press conference on Bigg Boss 10!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on December 8th, 2016 at 5:21 pm

Tonight, a special press conference is held in Bigg Boss 10 house where the housemates are asked questions about different aspects of the game.

 

PIC 50

 

By now it’s no secret that Bani and Lopamudra can’t see each other in the eye. In this context, one of the questioners asks Lopamudra if she thinks that Bani feels insecure because of her.

 

Lopamudra responds, ‘Mujhe toh lagta hai insecure hain!’

PIC 52

 

Lopamudra agrees and goes on to say that perhaps Bani considers her to be a tough competitor.

 

‘Bullshit’, reacts Bani.

PIC 53

 

Bani thinks otherwise though. According to her Lopamudra keeps throwing tantrums like a small child. While Bani is replying to the questions, Lopamudra keeps interrupting her. Bani repeatedly asks her to let her speak when it’s her turn to speak but Lopamudra continues.

 

Bani leaves the press conference

PIC 54

 

PIC 55

 

Irked by Loapmudra’s behavior Bani just gets up and leaves. Manveer goes to convince her but she is in no mind to listen to anything.

 

PIC 58

 

PIC 59

 

PIC 60

 

Tune in to Bigg Boss 10 tonight at 10.30PM to watch  the drama unfold.


﻿

