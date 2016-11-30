Bani refuses to perform the task on Bigg Boss 10!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on November 30th, 2016 at 4:08 pm

Bani and other nominated contestants have to pedal a double seat bicycle so that the housemates can get their necessities, utilities and are also allowed to sleep and get an access to luggage room. After pedaling whole day to fulfill different requirements, Bani is frustrated. She says that none of the housemates have done anything for her so why should she help them. As soon as she stops pedaling the lights come on and alarm goes off, waking up everyone.

 

PIC 14

 

PIC 79

 

PIC 83

 

PIC 84

 

PIC 85

 

PIC 86

 

PIC 87

 

PIC 88

 

How will Priyanka, the coordinator handle this situation? Tune in to Bigg Boss 10 tonight at 10.30PM for full story.


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with