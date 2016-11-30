posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on November 30th, 2016 at 4:08 pm

Bani and other nominated contestants have to pedal a double seat bicycle so that the housemates can get their necessities, utilities and are also allowed to sleep and get an access to luggage room. After pedaling whole day to fulfill different requirements, Bani is frustrated. She says that none of the housemates have done anything for her so why should she help them. As soon as she stops pedaling the lights come on and alarm goes off, waking up everyone.

How will Priyanka, the coordinator handle this situation? Tune in to Bigg Boss 10 tonight at 10.30PM for full story.