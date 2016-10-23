Bani is highly criticized on weekend ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 10!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on October 23rd, 2016 at 2:09 pm

On Weekend ka Vaar tonight, the ‘Sabha’ of ‘India ki Avaam’ says that Bani has disappointed them. They had high hopes from Bani as far as tasks are concerned but she has clearly failed in proving her mettle.

 

PIC 05

 

Kamya Punjabi who visits the Bigg Boss 10 studio also questions her about backing out of tasks. Kamya questioned her saying what kind of an image does Bani want to build for herself by not performing well in any task. Bani tries to put across her viewpoint by saying that there are certain things which she cannot do on national television and that’s her personal choice. But Kamya explains to her that although her point of view is right for her, this is not the place for individual viewpoints but it is about tasks and performance.

 

PIC 19

 

PIC 18

 

Will Bani pay heed to Kamya’s advice and live up to the expectations of ‘India ki Avaam’? Saty tuned to Bigg Boss 10, Mon- Fri at 10.30PM and Sat- Sun at 9PM!


﻿

