Bani and Priyanka get into a major fight over saying 'Please' on Bigg Boss 10!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on October 18th, 2016 at 4:51 pm

Priyanka and Bani have been at a constant headlock. To add fuel to this already heated up equation, Bani asks Priyanka to use ‘Please’ while she demands anything from Bani. That’s it! Priyanka picks up the point and creates a huge ruckus about it! She even checks the rule book of Bigg Boss and points out that there’s no rule where ‘Maalik’ has to say ‘Please’ to a ‘Sevak’!

 

Now who will tell Priyanka that this is Bigg Boss House! Yahan ‘Maalik’ ko ‘Sevak’ aur ‘Sevak’ ko ‘Maalik’ bante jara bhi der nahin lagti!


