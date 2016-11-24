Bani and Monalisa get into an argument over kitchen cleaning on Bigg Boss 10!

Tonight, a new series of arguments happens between Bani and Monalisa. Bani has to cook breakfast for everyone but she is irked to see that the kitchen is in a mess. She expresses her displeasure about it and says that whoever uses the kitchen should clean it for the next person, especially for the one who has the duty in kitchen.

 

Monalisa takes it personally and starts arguing with Bani that there is always a mess in the kitchen and why is Bani creating an issue out of it. Although Bani tries to clarify, Monalisa is in no mood to listen to anything.

 

