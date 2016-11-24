posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on November 24th, 2016 at 5:39 pm

Tonight, a new series of arguments happens between Bani and Monalisa. Bani has to cook breakfast for everyone but she is irked to see that the kitchen is in a mess. She expresses her displeasure about it and says that whoever uses the kitchen should clean it for the next person, especially for the one who has the duty in kitchen.

Monalisa takes it personally and starts arguing with Bani that there is always a mess in the kitchen and why is Bani creating an issue out of it. Although Bani tries to clarify, Monalisa is in no mood to listen to anything.

Tune in to Bigg Boss 10 tonight at 10.30PM for full story!