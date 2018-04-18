Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on April 18th, 2018 at 6:02 pm

Mark your calendars for Friday, 20th April for you’re about to discover if Harman marries Jasleen! After all the ups and downs Harman and Saumya have been through together, will he go ahead with this?

 

 

Saumya, Harman’s doting wife sacrifices her love just to see him happy. She goes the extra mile to prepare him for the wedding, dance for him and let him follow his heart in the hope to find his happily ever after.

 

_MG_3948

 

 
Watch the entire Colors family uniting to stop Harman from getting married this Friday. Stay tuned and excited for this Mahasangam from 6:30 PM to 9 PM. 

 

 
_MG_3984

Click here for the latest promo.

 


