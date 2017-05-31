Bakool Finds Himself In Another Puzzling Situation On 'Bhaag Bakool Bhaag'

posted by Tuhin Mitra, last updated on May 31st, 2017 at 1:50 pm

Bakool finds himself getting into more and more troubling yet hilarious scenarios where he constantly tries to figure out a way to keep both his wives happy, no matter how difficult or perplexing the situation is! An honest man who genuinely wants to settle things in a way that does not ruin the lives of either of his wives, even if it means sacrificing his own happiness.

 

Screenshot (963)
 

Bakool decided to stop faking his leg injury after he saw both Jigna and Sheena trying to do things that started to annoy him! In a hilarious scene, Ranjeet asked Dagdu to give Bakool shock therapy to treat his leg injury. Bakool found a way out of it by cleverly padding his shoes to avoid feeling the shock. Sheena, who got fed up of Dagdu decided to take it upon herself to heal Bakool, by dancing for him and showing her love.

 

Screenshot (974)
 

Jigna, on the other hand did aarti and started singing a song. Bakool, fed up with their antics stood up and announced that he was healed, calling it a miracle. That love made him able to stand again. That is when Bakool realised that things might not end well for him if he reciprocates the love of his wives. One can’t help but wonder how Bakool will continue to lead two completely separate lives without any consequences. That is what makes it an interesting watch. In the coming episodes, we will see that Baa finds something in Bakool’s bag which makes her extremely suspicious.

 

Screenshot (981)

 

Is Bakool going to figure a way out of this as well?

 

Catch ‘Bhaag Bakool Bhaag’, every Mon-Fri at 5:30 PM for endless laughter & entertainment!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with