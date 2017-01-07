Bajrangi Bhaijaan Gives A Splendid Performance Tonight On Bigg Boss 10

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 7th, 2017 at 2:44 pm

We need not say why we are huge fans of our very dear host on Bigg Boss 10, Mr. Salman Khan. He is a perfect example of looks, charm, talent and grace. He only makes us fall in love every time he comes on stage of Bigg Boss 10.

 

The last week in the Bigg Boss House was full of unlimited drama. But Salman Khan as ever puts everything at ease with his wise decisions and close take on each incident. We are sure the housemates had been waiting eagerly for this weekend to come.

 

Before everything else Salman ensures his fans get to see his star studded side. Tonight he will be dancing on ‘Selfie le le re’ which will make his fans go crazy!

 

Tune in to watch the special episode of ‘Salman Ka Vaar’ tonight at 9 PM!


