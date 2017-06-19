posted by Shambhavi, last updated on June 19th, 2017 at 1:55 pm

‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ was a super duper hit post its release. The main leads Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan went all out for movie promotions. The movie is well directed and the starcast has done absolute justice to the roles given.

The film is all set to be premiered on television on 25th of June, which is in the coming weekend. Varun and Alia had an awesome time shooting for the film and there were a lot of learning too.

This is what Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan were quoted saying about the movie, Varun played the character of Badrinath and Alia’s character named Vaidehi in the movie –

Alia said -

"I am closer to Vaidehi. She is a feminist and very ambitious. I love that about her and I really connected with that. She is very sensitive but at the same time she is more mature."

Alia said -

"I am not saying women are greater than men. I don't believe it is the right way to put it. I just feel there should be similar treatment (for both)"

Varun said -

“My whole outlook towards women changed after Badrinath Ki Dulhania. I am a boy who is brought up in Mumbai and I believe I am open-minded. But I realised that there were so many things my mind was not expanded to… There are things which Badri does and it makes him look like a chauvinist.”

Tune in to watch the world television premiere of the movie on Sunday, 25th June 12 PM onwards!