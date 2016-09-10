posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on September 10th, 2016 at 2:39 pm
The ‘challenge month’ dice has been thrown and tonight we will see the JDJ9 contestants perform alongside their family members on the stage for the very first time. What a great way to uplift the dancing spirit by having the best ones not just by your side but dancing into the quest too.
Also, Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif will join our JDJ9 parivaar on the ‘family special’ tonight to cheer the contestants. Looks like they truly believe in the feel of ‘Nachde ne saare.'
Watch tonight, JDJ9 at 10PM!
Recommended
Post Your Comments