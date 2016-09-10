Baar Baar Dekho JDJ9 ka Family Special

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on September 10th, 2016 at 2:39 pm

The ‘challenge month’ dice has been thrown and tonight we will see the JDJ9 contestants perform alongside their family members on the stage for the very first time. What a great way to uplift the dancing spirit by having the best ones not just by your side but dancing into the quest too.

e13
12

 Also, Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif will join our JDJ9 parivaar on the ‘family special’ tonight to cheer the contestants. Looks like they truly believe in the feel of ‘Nachde ne saare.'

14

Watch tonight, JDJ9 at 10PM!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with