The picture im completely in love with...rekha mam you are beyond words..your energy,charm,style,class....uff too much...your blessings means a lot to me...what a way to begin my new year... #mp #host #style #rekhaji #style #diva #class #beauty #superstar #happy #always

A photo posted by Maniesh Paul (@manieshpaul) on Jan 1, 2017 at 8:20pm PST