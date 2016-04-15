posted by Oindrilla Bhowmick, last updated on April 15th, 2016 at 7:11 pm

Balika Vadhu is all set for another leap and this time to take the torch forward into the future is none other than Nimboli. Audiences over the years have witnessed the tender relationship between Anandi and Nimboli and now with the show unfurling a whole new chapter, viewers are in for a new surprise.

As the story of Nandini progresses, she will be seen sharing a very close bond with Amit who like her is a doctor. Amit too feels the same emptiness as Anandi because of the loss of his mother at a young age and this would eventually be the very reason behind the two forming a close bond.

The character of Amit will be essayed by Avinash Sachdev for whom this kind of role is something that he hasn’t done in the past.

“Balika Vadhu is a lot more than a show; it is a legend that has shaped Indian television. Working with Sphere Origins is a homecoming of sorts for me. My character, Amit, is unlike anything that I have done in the past; he is matured with a well-rounded outlook towards life and its trials and tribulations. I am quite excited to be a part of Balika Vadhu and working with COLORS, and hope that the viewers enjoy this new phase in the show.”

The character of Amit is that of someone who is very quiet and boring. It is Nandini who eventually overtime draws him out of his shell and fills the empty spaces in his life. She even helps him bridge the gap between him and his father who he only shares a formal relationship with and is known to get uneasy around.

Like Nandini, Amit too was married but to his childhood friend, Vandana who he lost contact of since she moved to Houston after terminating the pregnancy. Eventually the distance between the two leads to them filing for a divorce.

