Avenge her mother's death or fulfill her duty as a wife, what will Chandrakanta choose?

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on September 7th, 2017 at 1:48 pm

Be ready this weekend as the Chandrakanta tale will get even more exciting!

 

DSC_1024

 

 

You will watch how Ratnaprabha’s sister, Vishakha helps Chandrakanta in finding the ‘Tilismi Khanjar’ before Iravati and Bhadrama reaches the scene. Vishakha has been constantly encouraging Chandrakanta to take revenge from Iravati for her mother’s death and for that it’s important that she finds the ‘Tilismi Khanjar’ without wasting more time.

 

 

DSC_0961

 

 

Around the same time Chandrakanta will find out that Veer is missing. Once again queen Iravati through her magic has seized Veer inside a bubble, he cannot be seen with bare eyes but can only be heard calling out for help.

 

 

DSC_1008

 

 

Not to forget Chandrakanta’s own safety from the beast sent by Gehna.

 

 

DSC_0956

 

 

So much happening, all together!

 

How will Chandrakanta manage things?

 

Most importantly what will she choose? Fulfilling her duties as a daughter or a wife?

 

Watch Chandrakanta Sat-Sun at 8 PM!


