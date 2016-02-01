Ashoka Spoiler: Will Ashoka succeed in foiling Keechak's plans?

posted by Oindrilla Bhowmick, last updated on February 1st, 2016 at 5:37 pm

The road to success isn’t an easy one and that’s what Ashoka is soon going to find out. On his journey to becoming the king, Ashoka comes across the beautiful princess of Kalinga, Kaurwaki and soon grows fond of her.

On one hand, while Ashoka is trying hard to get people to turn people against Keechak, on the other Keechak along with his right hand man Dhananjay is trying their best to foil Ashoka’s plans. In order to give their plan a shape, Keechak traps Kaurwaki and forces her to work for them in exchange for her father’s safety. With no option in hand, Kaurawaki decides to help them.

When Ashoka finds out that Kaurwaki is working with Keechak and his men, he is heartbroken and decides to take revenge and in turn kill Dhananjay. With a motive to kill, Ashoka’s goes to Keechak’s palace in disguise just to find out that Kuarwaki is in fact not working against him but has been trapped and is being tortured by Keechak.

Will Ashoka’s finally be able to accomplish his mission and save Kaurwaki? Will Ashoka kill Dhananjay in time and move ahead with his plans?

Stay tuned to Ashoka to find out more.


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with