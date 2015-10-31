Arvind evicted from the Bigg Boss house

posted by Oindrilla Bhowmick, last updated on October 31st, 2015 at 10:10 pm

It was the end of another beautiful journey on Bigg Boss today with Arvind Vegda bidding farewell to all the housemates in the Bigg Boss house.  Arvind who found himself amidst controversy because of his loud snoring finally made a place for himself in the house before being evicted this week.  A very quiet person, he often kept away from controversy but stood his ground for things that he truly believed were right. Arvind Vegda was often seen sporting baggy pyjamas and his braided beard is what made his personality absolutely unique. A truly ‘hatke’ person, Arvind will be surely missed by all in the Bigg Boss house.  


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with