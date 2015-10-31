posted by Oindrilla Bhowmick, last updated on October 31st, 2015 at 10:10 pm

It was the end of another beautiful journey on Bigg Boss today with Arvind Vegda bidding farewell to all the housemates in the Bigg Boss house. Arvind who found himself amidst controversy because of his loud snoring finally made a place for himself in the house before being evicted this week. A very quiet person, he often kept away from controversy but stood his ground for things that he truly believed were right. Arvind Vegda was often seen sporting baggy pyjamas and his braided beard is what made his personality absolutely unique. A truly ‘hatke’ person, Arvind will be surely missed by all in the Bigg Boss house.