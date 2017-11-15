Arshi and Shilpa's problems with Hina seem to be only increasing in the Bigg Boss house, read to know why!

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on November 15th, 2017 at 2:38 pm

Tonight on Bigg Boss 11 we will get to see Arshi and Shilpa talking about Hina for all the wrong things she has been doing in the Bigg Boss house.

 

IMG_4921

 

 

As per Shilpa, Hina once again spoke bad about her. Shilpa claims Hina made a statement about her keeping the kitchen dirty. Arshi and Shilpa discussed how they had fun whilst at work in the kitchen area.

 

Shilpa also said Hina feels jealous of her at times.

 

22

 

 

Later both Shilpa and Arshi discuss about not so right standard that Hina is maintaining in the house these days.

 

Apparently something really hurt Shilpa, which also brought tears in her eyes. On this Arshi hugged her and asked her not worry as they both will be each other’s strength in the Bigg Boss house.

 

21

 

 

What actually goes wrong? What exactly happens between Shilpa and Hina?

 

23

 

 

Watch everything in tonight’s episode!


﻿

