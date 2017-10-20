posted by Shambhavi, last updated on October 20th, 2017 at 4:29 pm

Arshi has often stated that aag lagana is in her nature. She as a player often adds fuel between people where she knows there already are problems.

A live example would be seen in tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 11 wherein Arshi would be stating why Hiten went in Hina’s team for the captaincy task, she highlighted the groupism of Vikas, Hiten, Jyoti stating that they are always together and play the game as a group.

An upset Sapna blamed Vikas saying he played the game cleverly to which Vikas said yes, and also added saying there was nothing wrong in it. Sapna had several more complaints against Vikas. This you will have to wait for until tonight’s episode.

The atmosphere in the house gets more chaotic as the blame game begins!

