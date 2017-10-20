Arshi adds fuel to create a rift between Vikas and Sapna in the Bigg Boss house.

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on October 20th, 2017 at 4:29 pm

Arshi has often stated that aag lagana is in her nature. She as a player often adds fuel between people where she knows there already are problems.

 

jha 2

 

 

A live example would be seen in tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 11 wherein Arshi would be stating why Hiten went in Hina’s team for the captaincy task, she highlighted the groupism of Vikas, Hiten, Jyoti stating that they are always together and play the game as a group.

 

 

jha 3

 

 

An upset Sapna blamed Vikas saying he played the game cleverly to which Vikas said yes, and also added saying there was nothing wrong in it. Sapna had several more complaints against Vikas. This you will have to wait for until tonight’s episode.

 

The atmosphere in the house gets more chaotic as the blame game begins!

 

Watch the exclusive episode tonight!

 


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with