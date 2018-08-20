posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on August 20th, 2018 at 5:57 pm

This week on Bepannaah, while Aditya is constantly striving to express his feelings to Zoya, there’s something that’s constantly coming in his way. Just when he is about to confess his feelings, Mr. Hooda comes there and takes him away. Sakshi takes a sigh of relief the moment she hears Zoya and Noor's voice in the Anjana's room and struggles to reach them. Anjana spots Zoya and insults her to a point that Zoya leaves from there. On hearing this, Aditya gets angry and goes behind Zoya and Arshad.

Going forward, Arshad and Zoya are walking towards a spot and Sakshi after seeing Zoya tries to call her but Anjana comes and covers her mouth. Meanwhile, Aditya is walking on the same path to find out where Arshad and Zoya are. Will he be able to spot them? In a sequence going forward, Sakshi is running here and there but at one point she loses her balance and falls. Sakshi keeps repeating that she has killed Pooja and Aditya should know about this. Will Anjana let her reveal the truth?

