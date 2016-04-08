posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on April 8th, 2016 at 1:26 pm

That six pack abs and chiseled stomach isn’t possible without a rigorous workout regime and who else knows it better than our Colors stars who hit the gym to stay fit even when they are busy with their shoots. Arjun Bijlani who played the character of Ritik in Naagin Season 1 is known to be a fitness freak and his pictures on the social media scream out his obsession. Arjun’s fitness mantra is to swear by and here are five fitness tips that Arjun shared with us. We hope they will drive you to hit those workout sessions with vengeance.

Avoid excessive cardio

It is essential to exercise regularly which means that there should be a proper balance between weight training and functional training. Ensure whenever you are working out that each set doesn’t last more than 45-60 seconds. Excessive cardio is a complete no, so take care while you are chalking out your routine.

Avoid carbohydrates

The most important thing that one should take care of while working out is their diet. Increase your protein intake and decrease your carbohydrate consumption; depending on one’s routine the ratio between the two can be varied. Eating every three hours, six times a day is a must to stay fit. So, make sure to take your meal intake seriously.

Hydration

Consuming at least 6 liters of water is a must as it helps in washing away the toxins. Drink ample of water at regular intervals to keep the body hydrated. A little tip from us-always carry a bottle of water with you wherever you go!

Sleep

Adequate rest in required which means sleeping for 8 to 9 hours at a stretch. For muscle formation to takeplace, it is necessary to sleep and wake up at the right time. Make sure that you follow your sleep cycle regularly without fail!

Swimming

Working out through the week can get a little retiring, so over the weekend go for a swim with your friends. Swimming is a great way to relax and exercise.

We hope these fitness tips will help you in your journey! Stay tuned for more!