posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on September 22nd, 2016 at 11:53 am

A famous face on screen and Jhalak season 9's most smiling contestant, Arjun Bijlani has got something new for you again.

Regardless of how he scores for his performance, Arjun always makes an effort to try different things. This week, an Ardhnarishwar act is in store for you.

Also, Riteish will spice things up when he will ask Arjun to recite his 'Main Tujhe Bajaongaa' dialogue half as a man and half as a woman.

Phew! That's some feat to pull off Arjun! Saturday 10 pm, JDJ9 is up with a twist!