posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on August 31st, 2016 at 2:57 pm

This Saturday our JDJ9 contestants will be seen performing as the 'Iconic Jodis in Bollywood'. Arjun along with choreo-partner Bhawna will re create Ramleela moments with their performance.

If there is any word that one can use for this performance it has got to be out-freaking-standing.

An epic love tale narrated sensuously by their performance will leave you saying wow over and over again.

Passionate choreography and stunning costumes filled the JDJ9 stage with 'Laal Ishq'.Watch this 'you cannot afford to miss it' performance on JDJ9 on Saturday at 10pm.