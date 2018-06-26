Arjun hands Pooja's Diary to Zoya?

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on June 26th, 2018 at 4:07 pm

This week on Bepannaah, we see Zoya and Anjana praying for Aditya who was shot by RV. While everyone is at the hospital, Harsh speaks with Waseem about not re-opening the case and he agrees. Apart from them Madhu too tells Zoya that she has no problem if she doesn't re-open the case again because for her Zoya's safety is more important. Later, when Aditya is alone in the room and stretches his hand for water, Zoya comes and helps him. Aditya tells Zoya that he is happy that she has backed out from opening the case the again however, Zoya very politely tells Aditya that it's not over yet.

 

Arjun on the other hand finds Pooja’s diary and in Aditya’s room and decides to give it to Zoya. He hands the diary to her and tells her that she can read the diary if she wanted to. Zoya starts reading Pooja’s diary and visualizes each and every moment she spent with Yash. On completing it, she calls Arjun up and both meet at the broker’s office because Pooja was supposed to buy a property for Yash and herself, however, they remain stunned when they see Aditya there. How will Aditya react?

 

