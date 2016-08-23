posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on August 23rd, 2016 at 9:14 pm

Paridhi is struggling with Saudamini and Manjulika all by herself on Kawach. At this point, Arhaan, a Jinn (played by Arjun Bijlani), saves Paridhi. He enters the Bundela Mansion as Paridhi’s friend who would treat her ailing father- in- law. Being a Jinn, he is more powerful than the evil spirits and hence, is able to capture Manjulika in a ring. Will Saudamini be able to overpower Arhaan and save Manjulika?

