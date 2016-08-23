Arjun Bijlani as Arhaan, the Jinn, on Kawach!

Paridhi is struggling with Saudamini and Manjulika all by herself on Kawach. At this point, Arhaan, a Jinn (played by Arjun Bijlani), saves Paridhi. He enters the Bundela Mansion as Paridhi’s friend who would treat her ailing father- in- law. Being a Jinn, he is more powerful than the evil spirits and hence, is able to capture Manjulika in a ring. Will Saudamini be able to overpower Arhaan and save Manjulika?

 

 

IMG_0347

 

 

IMG_0365

 

 

IMG_0377

 

 

IMG_0653

 

 

IMG_0697

 

 

Read more about Maa Durga Avatar of Paridhi- http://www.colorstv.com/in/news/paridhi-to-bring-out-maa-durga-within-her-on-kawach-4058.html


﻿

