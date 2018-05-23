posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on May 23rd, 2018 at 6:13 pm

This week on Bepannaah, we see Kalpesh going to Zoya’s house to hand her a pen drive with the company’ data. Aditya handles the situation by reaching Zoya’s house on time and even manages to hide a picture of Zoya and Yash kept right next Kalpesh. On reaching home, he hears an argument between Sakshi and Anjana over jewellery and solves it by siding Sakshi. The next day, while Zoya is giving a presentation, Kanti seems to be disinterested and restless as Aditya is missing. Zoya goes to talk to Aditya and accidently breaks a statue in Aditya’s cabin. On apologizing for the same, Aditya keep one condition in front of her. What could that be?

In the meantime, Aditya has also organizes a cricket match for Kanti! During the match, Sagarika warns Zoya about Mahi, who has some wrong intentions for Adi. Later, Zoya gets injured while taking the catch and just then we see someone catching it on behalf of her! Who could this person be?

