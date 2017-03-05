Are the Bedis in trouble on 'Kasam'?

posted by Tuhin Mitra, last updated on March 5th, 2017 at 4:20 pm

Previously on the show, we saw Tanuja and Rishi trying to figure out what Purab had against Rishi and his family. Rano held Tanuja responsible for all the unfortunate incidents happening in their life. Purab revealed to Raj that he is his illegitimate child and he wants revenge from Raj for using Rita, his mother, for his own personal gains and abandoning her when she was pregnant.

Screenshot (170)

Purab told Raj that he will make his entire family pay for his sins and this was just the beginning. Rano was shocked to hear that Raj got married to Rita to get an American citizenship and as soon as he got the citizenship, Raj threw Rita out of the house. Purab added that the Bedis have their wealth because of his mother and he wants his share.

Screenshot (181)

What is Purab’s next move? Will Tanuja be able to save the Bedis from this predicament?

 

Keep watching ‘Kasam’ Mon-Fri at 10 PM to find out what happens!


