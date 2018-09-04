posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on September 4th, 2018 at 5:10 pm

With the festive spirit of Janmashtami going on, this week starts with Nandini and Mauli dressed in similar red sarees for a puja at the Malhotra house. Even Mauli’s parents join in. Before the puja starts, Kunal and Nandini have a moment together where he gives her a rose and she fixes it in her bun. After the puja, didda asks Kunal to drop Nandini home however, Mauli joins them. On reaching home, she finds Rajdeep there who tries to assault her? What will Nandini do?

In a sequence going forward, Mauli and Kunal return home and eventually, Mauli tells that she also wants a kanha in her house. How will Kunal react to this? On finding out about Rajdeep in Nandini’s house, Kunal and Mauli rush to meet her and even ask her to come and stay with them again, but Nandini refuses. Next morning Nandini and Kunal are in a café. When Mauli sees Nandini and calls her, she lies to her by saying she’s unwell and that she’s resting at home. Does Mauli find something fishy here?

What happens next? Stay tuned to Silsila Badallte Rishton Ka from Monday to Friday at 10 pm.