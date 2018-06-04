posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on June 4th, 2018 at 4:23 pm

Jeet threatens everyone by saying that if Harman and Saumya don’t married to each other, he will tell everyone about Raavi and Saumya being kinnars all around Gurdaspur. On hearing this, Harman gets angry and hits him. Jasleen tries to stop the fight but he doesn’t listen to anyone. Saumya informs that she is going to do fast of vat Savitri for Harman’s long life and this upsets Sameer. Preeto tells Harman to follow his heart and look for Saumya despite the conditions at home, however, Jeet tells him if he will not marry his sister then he will reveal the truth in front of everyone.

Saumya has purchased all the things she would require for the fast with Sameer. On their way back, Sameer meets an astrologer who tells him that if he wants a girl to love him, it will only be possible with the absence of any other person. Harman and Saumya miss each other on this occasion. Sameer visits Harak’s house and offers to click pictures of everyone in the family. When it comes to clicking pictures of Harman and Jasleen, he clicks it in a way where they’re seen like a couple. While leaving from there, he even fails the brake of Harman’s car. What’s next for Harman? Will he marry Jasleen?

