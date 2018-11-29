posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on November 29th, 2018 at 6:19 pm

This week on Ishq Mein Marjawan, Aarohi finally gets her revenge when Deep is thrown out of the house. This situation has obviously hurt Deep’s ego and he plans to get back to them with a full proof plan. He wants to take everybody down who turned his own mother against him. Going forward, Tara reveals her plans to take Arohi down after Deep's dismissal. However, little does Tara know that Deep is one step ahead of her.

With an aim to destroy them, Deep bounces back and decides to get back to Aarohi. Using hungry dogs trained by Tara to kill Arohi, he makes Arohi run for her life.

In a sequence going forward, both, Arohi and Tara are trapped in a hut to save their lives from the dogs let loose on them by Deep. Just then we also see a sudden blast. Does this mean Arohi and Tara dead? Stay tuned to Ishq Mein Marjawan from Monday to Saturday at 7:30 pm