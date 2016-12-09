posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on December 9th, 2016 at 10:44 am

Tonight, there’s a face off not only between the two captaincy task contenders but also their supporters in the house.

What’s the task?

Gaurav and Priyanka are hanged in the air with the help of harnesses and rope while their supporters in the house have to keep them hanging in the air by holding the other end of the rope. The one who manages to stay in the air for a longer time becomes the next captain.

Manveer is the coordinator for the task.

Sahil’s confusion…

Swami Om, Nitibha and Sahil are with Priyanka while Lopamudra, Rohan, Rahul, Monalisa are with Gaurav. Bani is supporting Gaurav too.

At one point, Sahil wants to stop being on Priyanka’s side and join Gaurav. On this, Priyanka starts crying and Nitibha tries to convince Sahil that Priyanka should get a chance. On the other hand, Bani tells Sahil that game is not played with sympathy.

Does Sahil really give Priyanka a chance and stick by her side? Tune in to know more on that!

Bani is furious with Swami Om for his mean comments

Swami Om is at it as usual. While Bani ensures that Gaurav’s supporters increase, Swami Om is after irritating her. He passes mean comments that enrages this tough girl and we get to see her never- before- avatar as she goes on hitting against the walls, expressing her fury.

The temperatures seem to be soaring high in the Bigg Boss 10 house tonight as the events take a dramatic turn! Tune in to Bigg Boss 10 at 10.30PM tonight to watch exactly what happened!