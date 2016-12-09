'Appy Fizz Feel the Fizz Captaincy Task' on Bigg Boss 10 gets super dramatic!

Tonight, there’s a face off not only between the two captaincy task contenders but also their supporters in the house.

 

PIC 15

 

PIC 23

 

What’s the task?

 

PIC 25

 

PIC 26

 

Gaurav and Priyanka are hanged in the air with the help of harnesses and rope while their supporters in the house have to keep them hanging in the air by holding the other end of the rope. The one who manages to stay in the air for a longer time becomes the next captain.

Manveer is the coordinator for the task.

 

Sahil’s confusion…

 

PIC 35

 

Swami Om, Nitibha and Sahil are with Priyanka while Lopamudra, Rohan, Rahul, Monalisa are with Gaurav. Bani is supporting Gaurav too.

 

PIC 32

 

At one point, Sahil wants to stop being on Priyanka’s side and join Gaurav. On this, Priyanka starts crying and Nitibha tries to convince Sahil that Priyanka should get a chance. On the other hand, Bani tells Sahil that game is not played with sympathy.

 

PIC 33

 

Does Sahil really give Priyanka a chance and stick by her side? Tune in to know more on that!

 

Bani is furious with Swami Om for his mean comments

 

PIC 36

 

Swami Om is at it as usual. While Bani ensures that Gaurav’s supporters increase, Swami Om is after irritating her. He passes mean comments that enrages this tough girl and we get to see her never- before- avatar as she goes on hitting against the walls, expressing her fury.

 

PIC 31

 

The temperatures seem to be soaring high in the Bigg Boss 10 house tonight as the events take a dramatic turn! Tune in to Bigg Boss 10 at 10.30PM tonight to watch exactly what happened!


