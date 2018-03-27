posted by Shambhavi, last updated on March 27th, 2018 at 5:03 pm

This week on Laado – Veerpur Ki Mardaani, after six months of leap we see an advocate named Dharam Kriplani at Chaudhary Haveli. He tells Malhari and Rantej that if they fail to prove that Anushka is dead then they will have to wait for another seven years to have the property back in their name. Malhari and Rantej get agitated to know this.

On the other side, at Sethi Haveli in Chandigarh we see Anushka in her new identity as ‘Juhi’. Dadi in the Haveli calls her Laado. We go to flashback and see how Dadi assumes Anushka to be her laado, Juhi. Her deteriorating health gradually improves after meeting Juhi (Anushka). Juhi takes care of everyone in the family and only spreads happiness around, at the same time she feels guilty knowing the fact that she isn’t Juhi but Anushka.

Later we will also see Rantej reaching Sethi Haveli in search of Dharam Kriplani, who is also the lawyer of the Sethis. Suddenly Anushka sees Rantej and gets shocked! Her past haunts her!

What happens after this?

