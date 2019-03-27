posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on March 27th, 2019 at 5:03 pm

This week on Shakti, Manasvi tells Harman and Saumya about the only lawyer in the city who will be able to fight their case and even win it. With some hope, Harman and Saumya decide to convince Rajat Singh for their case. Both of them are convinced of Rajat's capabilities and have decided to go to any extent to bring him on board. While enquiring about him, Saumya finds an old saree in Rajat’s cupboard and tells Harman that she is positive about Rajat accepting the case.

Going forward, Harman decides to fight Rajat in a street fight with an aim to speak to him regarding his case. Saumya even leaves her case files in front of his door for him to read it all. Will Rajat agree? Will Harman and Saumya’s efforts be fruitful? Tune in to Shakti from Monday to Friday at 8 pm to find out more!