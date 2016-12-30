Another Clash Between Lopamudra And Swami Om On Bigg Boss 10!

posted by Webdunia, last updated on December 30th, 2016 at 1:00 pm

A lot of twists and turns await in tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 10! We will see how an upset Rohan is talking to Lopamudra while covering his face with a blanket. He is heard talking about taking a stand against the person before he leaves the Bigg Boss house. A good friend, Lopa gives him a patient hearing.

 

IMG_7531

 

 

What agitates Lopamudra to the core is Swami Om, who is just sitting behind them and listening to the whole conversation and prompting them in between. Lopa loses her cool and shouts back at him saying nobody is talking to him! But Swami Om continues to say things against them.

 

IMG_7528

 

 

Annoyed Lopa turns around and the two get into a big fight! Unable to hear things said by Swami Om, Rohan comes to the rescue of Lopamudra!

 

PIC 14

 

 

To know more watch Bigg Boss tonight at 10:30 PM!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with