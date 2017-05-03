posted by Shambhavi, last updated on May 3rd, 2017 at 7:07 pm
Ankitta Sharma from Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan is extremely talented when it comes to her acting. She is playing the role of Naina in the show and is very gracefully doing justice to her role.
But when it comes to her real life, Ankitta is truly jovial and and chirpy. She loves to dance, act and do all the fun stuffs any girl of her age would want to do. The actress is pretty active on the social media and keeps us updated with all her happenings.
Her pictures and videos usually bring smile on our faces, and we can’t help ourselves calling her ‘Queen of Adaa’.
Come have a look.
What's your say?
