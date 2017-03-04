posted by Shambhavi, last updated on March 4th, 2017 at 4:01 pm

Ankitta Sharma aka 'Naina' from your favorite show, Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan is really adorable. The young and petite actress is not just a great performer but is full of life in real too. You will also fall in love with her dancing skills. The twinkle in her eyes and the bright smile makes her too lovable.

You would believe in this after looking at these videos she recently posted when she wasn't shooting.

Check them out now -

'Chandigarh' toh aayi ni.. ❤️ #TrueStoryThough 🙈 A post shared by Ankitta Sharma (@iamankittasharma) on Feb 23, 2017 at 11:34pm PST

#MyMakeupRoomStory 🙈 A post shared by Ankitta Sharma (@iamankittasharma) on Feb 17, 2017 at 5:17am PST

😉 A post shared by Ankitta Sharma (@iamankittasharma) on Feb 27, 2017 at 3:08am PST

