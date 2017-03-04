Ankitta Sharma aka Naina from Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan is full of adaa!

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on March 4th, 2017 at 4:01 pm

Ankitta Sharma aka 'Naina' from your favorite show, Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan is really adorable. The young and petite actress is not just a great performer but is full of life in real too. You will also fall in love with her dancing skills. The twinkle in her eyes and the bright smile makes her too lovable.

You would believe in this after looking at these videos she recently posted when she wasn't shooting.

Check them out now -

 

 

'Chandigarh' toh aayi ni.. ❤️ #TrueStoryThough 🙈

A post shared by Ankitta Sharma (@iamankittasharma) on

 

 

 

#MyMakeupRoomStory 🙈

A post shared by Ankitta Sharma (@iamankittasharma) on

 

 

 

😉

A post shared by Ankitta Sharma (@iamankittasharma) on

 

What you have to say about the lovely lady? Write in the below space.

Do watch 'Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan' Mon-Fri at 9:30 PM


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with