posted by Tuhin Mitra, last updated on April 23rd, 2017 at 10:22 pm

The wonder girl, Ankita Kundu could not make it to the top 2 despite a great performance. It was extremely difficult to see her go and her journey on the show so far had been nothing short of amazing like the experts said. They were sad to see her go. Ankita and her mom went on stage to show their gratitude. They thanked everyone for showing her so much love and bringing her so far in the competition.

We wish Ankita Kundu the best of luck and hope she continues to pursue her passion to become a great playback singer!