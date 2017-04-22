posted by Shambhavi, last updated on April 22nd, 2017 at 10:49 pm

The face-off between the two lowest scorers, Ankita Kundu and Vikram Jeet Singh happened.

Ankita sang 'Tere bin jiya jaaye na' and got a score of 55%. Vikram Jeet Singh chose one of the songs that he shared inspired him, 'Re sultan'. Vikram Jeet received 61% of votes.

The experts chose to decide eventually who would leave the show tonight, as the situation was difficult to let go off one great singer out of the two.

The celeb singers shared their opinion as well on who should be chosen to stay back.

It was a nail biting situation.

Finally Monali and Shankar Ji voted for Ankita and Diljit voted for both Ankita and Vikram Jeet.

In the end Ankita Kundu reached the finals!

Vikram Jeet Singh thanked everyone from the bottom of the heart before leaving the show.