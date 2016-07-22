Latest Photo
Savitri Devi College & Hospital: #Sanveer forever and ever.
Sneak Peek into 'Band Baja Baraati' special episode.
Entertainment Ki Raat At 9: Here's what's coming up this weekend!
Entertainment Ki Raat At 9: We bet you didn't know these facts about the cast!
Latest News
Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.
Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.
Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?
Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!
posted by
Prutha Soman,
last updated on
August 23rd, 2016
at
7:51 pm
The beautiful Anita Hassnandani was in Maldives for a holiday. Check out some pictures here...
Post chickening out of the deep sea diving 😂 Location : Maldives Venue: @adaaran_resorts #adaaranprestigewatervillas Photo credit: @troy.traveler Chicken: ME 😂😂😂🤘😎
A photo posted by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on Jul 24, 2016 at 3:34am PDT
Post chickening out of the deep sea diving 😂 Location : Maldives Venue: @adaaran_resorts #adaaranprestigewatervillas Photo credit: @troy.traveler Chicken: ME 😂😂😂🤘😎
A photo posted by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on Jul 24, 2016 at 3:34am PDT
I have so many more pics to post from our holiday @Maldives 🙈❤️❤️❤️#throwback #holiday #blesses #gratitude #lovemylife. pic by the very talented @troy.traveler
A photo posted by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on Jul 28, 2016 at 8:05am PDT
I have so many more pics to post from our holiday @Maldives 🙈❤️❤️❤️#throwback #holiday #blesses #gratitude #lovemylife. pic by the very talented @troy.traveler
A photo posted by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on Jul 28, 2016 at 8:05am PDT
Morning ❤️❤️❤️
A photo posted by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on Jul 25, 2016 at 8:30pm PDT
Morning ❤️❤️❤️
A photo posted by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on Jul 25, 2016 at 8:30pm PDT
#nofilter #maldives #resort no 3 #adaaranselecthudhuranfushi #adaaranresort My fav click! ❤️❤️
A photo posted by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on Jul 24, 2016 at 10:41pm PDT
#nofilter #maldives #resort no 3 #adaaranselecthudhuranfushi #adaaranresort My fav click! ❤️❤️
A photo posted by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on Jul 24, 2016 at 10:41pm PDT
Breakkyyy time selfie #coffe #love #maldives @adaaran_resorts #ocean #adaaranprestigewatervillas #romance #sbs #abp #comingsoon
A photo posted by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on Jul 23, 2016 at 10:03pm PDT
Breakkyyy time selfie #coffe #love #maldives @adaaran_resorts #ocean #adaaranprestigewatervillas #romance #sbs #abp #comingsoon
A photo posted by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on Jul 23, 2016 at 10:03pm PDT
Sun Sea Love
A photo posted by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on Jul 25, 2016 at 4:27am PDT
Sun Sea Love
A photo posted by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on Jul 25, 2016 at 4:27am PDT
Romancemodeon! Live FACEBOOK CHAT on #aurdikhao Facebook channel 2pm India time... Tomrw the 23rd!!! no filter #maldives @adaaran_resorts #sbs #abp #aurdikhao #visitmaldives #adaaranresortmaldives
A photo posted by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on Jul 22, 2016 at 8:26am PDT
Romancemodeon! Live FACEBOOK CHAT on #aurdikhao Facebook channel 2pm India time... Tomrw the 23rd!!! no filter #maldives @adaaran_resorts #sbs #abp #aurdikhao #visitmaldives #adaaranresortmaldives
A photo posted by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on Jul 22, 2016 at 8:26am PDT
Only pure love in this pure untouched country ❤️
A photo posted by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on Jul 25, 2016 at 10:04am PDT
Only pure love in this pure untouched country ❤️
A photo posted by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on Jul 25, 2016 at 10:04am PDT
Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?
Entertainment Ki Raat At 9: Saumya Tandon shares her excitement about anchoring the show.
Recommended
You Might Also Like
Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition
JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE
Bepannaah
Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani
Tu Aashiqui
Ishq Mein Marjawan
Connect with
Post Your Comments