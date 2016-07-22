Anita Hassnandani in Maldives!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on August 23rd, 2016 at 7:51 pm

The beautiful Anita Hassnandani was in Maldives for a holiday. Check out some pictures here...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Morning ❤️❤️❤️

A photo posted by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

 

 

 

#nofilter #maldives #resort no 3 #adaaranselecthudhuranfushi #adaaranresort My fav click! ❤️❤️

A photo posted by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

 

 

 

Breakkyyy time selfie #coffe #love #maldives @adaaran_resorts #ocean #adaaranprestigewatervillas #romance #sbs #abp #comingsoon

A photo posted by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

 

 

 

Sun Sea Love

A photo posted by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

 

 

 

 

 

Only pure love in this pure untouched country ❤️

A photo posted by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

 


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with