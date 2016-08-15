posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on August 15th, 2016 at 12:43 pm

Saturday saw some brilliant performances and Bollywood’s coolest iconic actor Anil Kapoor being a part of Jhalak with great enthusiasm. It was a fun night full of surprises.

Anil Kapoor as an actor has given us evergreen signature dance moves which are imitated by viewers across generations, right from dhina dhin dha to one to ka four. But on Jhalak stage our technical mastero Ganesh Hegde taught him a new form of dancing that is the Happy Dance.

Anil Kapoor quickly adapted to his style but added the tadka to the Happy Dance and set the mood for the evening.