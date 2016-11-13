posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on November 13th, 2016 at 12:33 pm

VJ Andy and actress Tannisha Mukherjee visit Bigg Boss 10 tonight to give a much needed dose of constructive criticism to the contestants. Andy and Tannisha have both been contestants on Bigg Boss 7 and are closely following Bigg Boss 10.

Tonight, they come in to point out where the contestants can improve their game. Needless to say, it is mainly Bani who is at the receiving end. Tannisha states that after winning the Captaincy, Bani clearly lost control. She also questions her decision about giving the ‘Inaam’ and Jail Punishment, both to Manu. Bani tries to defend herself but in vain.

Tune in tonight at 9PM to know more!