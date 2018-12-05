posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on December 5th, 2018 at 5:15 pm

This week on Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali, Salim sends a gift to Manbai to pacify her, however, Rukaiyya changes it into a kamarband and this creates confusion in Jodha’s head that Manbai is the chosen one by Salim. On speaking with him, he clarifies but assumes that Jodha is talking about Anar. Jodha speaks to Akbar regarding Manbai and Salim's alliance and on another hand, Salim takes Anar to the throne and says that this is going to be your reality. This whole scenario is witnessed by Jodha and she is confused.

Going forward, Akbar puts the idea of a marriage proposal to Raja Bhagwan Das. He agrees, however, Jodha is in trauma. She then speaks to Anar and tells her to make Salim understand agree for the alliance. What does Anar do? Does she manage to convince Salim?

